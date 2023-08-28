Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 will kick off from Sep 8

The theatre festival will continue for a whole month.

KARACHI: Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 will begin from September 8 at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

The festival will run for a whole month in which there will be 45 Shows in 30 days, there are seven international theatre groups will be participating and 27 different theatre groups from all around Pakistan will also be part of festival.

These views were expressed by President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah in a press Conference held at ACP Karachi Regarding the “Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023”. Well-known director and actors Munawar Saeed and Sajid Hassan are also present in on this occasion.

President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the Arts Council of Pakistan has provided a platform where theater groups and artists from Pakistan and around the world will participate. This will be the biggest theater festival in Pakistan, we have theatre groups coming from seven countries. The Festival will be in Urdu, English, Sindhi, Punjabi and Persian languages.

He said that the media has a strong role in showing the positive face of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi worldwide, thanks to the media for promoting such a big brand as the Aalmi Urdu Conference, Pakistan Literature Festival, and Youth Festival. He said theater festivals held across Sindh including Karachi, now internationally. Pakistani artists will be named on the surface. He said that we are introducing a new brand in the name of “Pakistan Theater Festival”, an artist came to us from America, she went back and told the people about the positive image of Pakistan.

Seasoned Actor Munawar Saeed said that the Pakistan Theater Festival was a great success for Ahmed Shah and Sajid Hasan.

Actor Sajid Hasan said that Ahmed Shah’s journey is a history, we are not worried on his part that the work is going well.

Pakistan Theater Festival includes Patriot & Abdullah, Through The Waves, The Police, Kanya (Sri Lanka Dance), Biwi Ho Toh Apni, Taleem-e-Balighan, Trashedy, Both Sit In, One Night Stand Up, The Bobbles (Kids Special), Anhi Mai Da Sufna, Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh, Insha Ka Intezaar, Saazish Ki Wajah Se Khel Multavi, Ken B Eniwan`s Story, Barsaat, Social Pagal, The Father, Gadha Mandi, Chandravati, Say No!, Nocturnal, Art Aur Aata, Ikhtiyar, Anarkali Se Aagay, Fareb, Sham Bhi Thi, Shab Bakhair Maa, Iranian, Ek Yaad, Zeest, The Finest Cutter, [email protected], PirAchy Aur Mir Baqar Ali, Turkiye Theatre.