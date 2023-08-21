Pakistan Triumphs Over India in IBSA World Games Opener

Pakistan scores 187/8 in 20 overs, led by Salman (50), Ali (46), Munir (37).

Matiullah’s crucial 18th over shifts momentum, limits India to 154/6 from 150/3.

Pakistan to play Bangladesh next; strong start for Pakistan in the tournament.

In a promising start at the IBSA World Games, Pakistan secured a victorious opening against India with an impressive 18-run triumph in Birmingham on Sunday. The visually impaired cricket team of Pakistan, having won the toss, was granted the opportunity to bat first on the grounds of King Edward’s School.

Displaying their skills on the pitch, the Pakistani side, known as the Men in Green, achieved a total score of 187/8 within the designated 20 overs. Muhammad Salman showcased his prowess, contributing a significant 50 off 31 deliveries, complemented by captain Nisar Ali’s well-executed 46 off 33 and Badar Munir’s substantial 37 from 24.

India, in response, faced challenges as they were limited to a score of 169/7 in their allotted 20 overs. A critical juncture emerged when they required 38 runs from the last three overs. However, an exceptional performance by Matiullah in the 18th over significantly altered the game’s course. His adept bowling allowed him to concede only four runs, causing a pivotal shift in the match. During this crucial phase, India experienced a collapse, plummeting from 150/3 to 154/6, losing three wickets including one due to a run-out.

India’s Sunil Ramesh demonstrated his skills with a score of 62, while Durga Rao Tompaki also made a commendable contribution with 40 runs to his name. Pakistan’s Matiullah emerged as a key player, securing two wickets during the course of the match, while an additional noteworthy aspect was the involvement of five Indian batters falling victim to run-outs.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh in their next game, scheduled for Tuesday. The successful inaugural match not only sets a positive tone for Pakistan’s campaign in the IBSA World Games but also showcases the spirit of competition and the skills of visually impaired athletes on an international platform.

