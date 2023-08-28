Advertisement
Pakistan World Cup 2023 jersey revealed

Articles
  • PCB unveiled the national team’s World Cup jersey.
  • The ‘Star Nation Jersey’ uniform features a star and the flag of Pakistan.
  • Ashraf said that the shirt shows Pakistan’s zeal and tenacity.
Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, and COO Salman Naseer introduced the national team’s World Cup uniform today in Lahore.

The ‘Star Nation Jersey’ uniform features a star and the flag of Pakistan on the chest side.

Speaking at the event, Ashraf remarked that because Pakistan is already ranked first in the ODI format, this shirt shows their zeal and tenacity.

“We have kept Pakistan’s star and flag on the chest which represents our identity. I am hopeful that our team, who is already number one in ODIs, will win the World Cup in India,” he said.

On October 6 in Hyderabad, Pakistan will play their opening World Cup match against the Netherlands. On October 14 in Ahmedabad, they will compete against their bitter rivals India in a highly anticipated match.

 

