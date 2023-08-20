Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities Unite To Demand Justice For Fatima Fariro
Recently a saddened incident occurred when a 10-year-old domestic helper, Fatima Fariro, died at a house in Ranipur of Khairpur district, Sindh.

The police have taken the owner of the house, Pir Asad Shah Jilani, into their custody. DIG Sukkur Javeed Jiskani has also suspended the SHO Ranipur for not conducting the post-mortem examination and showing a lack of attention to the orders.

Initial findings indicate that the unfortunate incident occurred within the confines of Pir Asad Shah Jilani’s residence. CCTV footage from the bedroom of the house has been acquired by the authorities, revealing the distressed state of the young girl named Fatima Fariro.

According to the reports, this tragic incident occurred within the confines of Pir Asad Shah Jilani’s residence. CCTV footage of a bedroom of Pir Asad Shah Jilani’s house has also been acquired by the police which demonstrates the unstable state of the 10-year-old young girl, Fatima Fariro.

The CCTV footage went viral on social media which shows clear and discernible marks on young Fatma’s body. Pakistani Celebrities have strongly responded to the heartwrenching incident:

