Pakistani Celebrities Unite To Demand Justice For Fatima Fariro

Recently a saddened incident occurred when a 10-year-old domestic helper, Fatima Fariro, died at a house in Ranipur of Khairpur district, Sindh.

The police have taken the owner of the house, Pir Asad Shah Jilani, into their custody. DIG Sukkur Javeed Jiskani has also suspended the SHO Ranipur for not conducting the post-mortem examination and showing a lack of attention to the orders.

Initial findings indicate that the unfortunate incident occurred within the confines of Pir Asad Shah Jilani’s residence. CCTV footage from the bedroom of the house has been acquired by the authorities, revealing the distressed state of the young girl named Fatima Fariro.

The CCTV footage went viral on social media which shows clear and discernible marks on young Fatma’s body. Pakistani Celebrities have strongly responded to the heartwrenching incident:

That video of poor Fatima passing away will haunt me forever. Everything feels like it’s coming to an end.

Jub zulm ki inteha ho jaye…. 💔 — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 16, 2023

Advertisement As per reports Fatima was among a group of young girls seemingly “trapped” in a state of captivity working the Pirs Haveli. The victims mother recounted that her daughter had suffered burns from a heated iron, had her hair forcibly pulled out leaving bald wounds on her scalp… pic.twitter.com/7ON6PWb6jN — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 18, 2023

I am Pakistani. I have always cared. So millions of others. Advertisement We must all care enough to lift a finger and tweet.

We must all care enough to raise a voice and be responsible citizens. We must all care enough to play our small part. Because small parts make the whole powerful.… https://t.co/TLtyjZ7Daz — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 18, 2023

Disgusted to my very core at what happened to Fatima. The vile monster who inflicted so much pain should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. There needs to be a zero tolerance policy for such cases and an end put to child labour. Advertisement — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 18, 2023

Heart aching incident of Fatima in Khair-pur …. #JusticeForFatima …. cnt explain in words…. — yumna zaidi (@yumnazaidi3) August 18, 2023

I can’t.. how, why, when did we become this..💔 https://t.co/wiQ16Yoj8R — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 16, 2023

#JusticeForFatimaFariro

These aren’t just hashtags but these are LIVES of innocent beings — Kinza Hashmi (@kinza_hashmi) August 17, 2023

