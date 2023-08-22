Pakistani Stars React To Tragic Post-Mortem Report Of Young Fatima Fariro

The distressing incident involves a prominent Pir in Ranipur, Sindh, whose alleged involvement in the young girl’s demise has incited nationwide outrage.

The accused, Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, is linked to a well-known family in Ranipur’s Khairpur district and stands accused of subjecting his 10-year-old maid to fatal torment. The tragic case came to public attention when distressing video clips of the victim’s lifeless body, bearing visible signs of brutal mistreatment, circulated widely on social media platforms. In the video, the young girl, visibly injured and in pain, struggles to sit up in her bed before collapsing, painting a heartrending image of her endured suffering.

This disturbing footage has triggered widespread indignation across the country, underscoring the urgent requirement for justice and systemic reform to prevent the recurrence of such heinous acts.

Pakistani celebrities have joined the chorus of voices expressing their heartache over the news and demanding justice.

Advertisement

Nadia Jamil, a vocal advocate for human rights, conveyed her sorrow and outrage on Twitter, stating that the autopsy report of the victim, referred to as Fatima, clearly demonstrates signs of rape. The report unveiled that her bones were fractured, her organs were swollen, her body bore welts and burn marks, and her delicate scalp had suffered wounds from her hair being pulled out. Jamil’s powerful message drew attention to the critical concern of child domestic labor and the necessity to criminalize it to deter further instances of abuse.

“#Fatimas autopsy clearly shows she was raped both anally and vaginally. Her bones were broken. Her organs are swollen. Her back has marks of welts and burning hot iron burns. Her hair had been pulled out of her little delicate scalp, leaving wounds. THIS is why we have asking to criminalise Child domestic labour for years now. How many Fatimas are suffering as you read this? Children as young as five years old are sent to Labour and slave. Please speak up for them,” she said.

#Fatimas autopsy clearly shows she was raped both anally and vaginally.

Her bones were broken. Her organs swollen. Her back has marks of welts and burning hot iron burns. Her hair had been pulled out of her little delicate scalp, leaving wounds. THIS is why we have asking to… Advertisement — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) August 21, 2023

Another notable activist, Jibran Nasir, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the post-mortem report indicates rape and sexual assault. Nasir’s impassioned statement reflected on the larger societal issues at play, noting that as a nation, Pakistan has often failed to recognize its citizens as equals under the constitution. He underscored the importance of safeguarding vulnerable families from exploitation by the affluent and influential under the pretext of customs and traditions.

The Post Mortem report of Little Fatima from Ranipur is suggestive of rape and sexual assault. We never really gave respect to the people of this country and recognized them as full citizens with all freedoms and rights under the Constitution. We either identify them through… — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) August 20, 2023

Advertisement

“The Post Mortem report of Little Fatima from Ranipur is suggestive of rape and sexual assault. We never really gave respect to the people of this country and recognized them as full citizens with all freedoms and rights under the Constitution. We either identify them through their economic class, their religion, sect or gender and limit their access to rights based on our social and political norms which has no legal standing. While it is important to run awareness campaigns to educate parents against dangers of surrendering their child to a Pir what is more fundamental and requires dedication and political will is to ensure effective protection of such families from being exploited by the rich and powerful in the name of customs and traditions.

“Only comment on the report itself that it is extremely questionable that in case of examination of body of a girl child an 8 member medical board only had 2 female medical professionals. The Superior Courts in multiple judgments have stressed on the need for women medical examiners.”

Armeena Rana Khan tweeted, “I just read the post mortem report for Fatima. I just… I cannot list…Can this guy be hanged in public? That poor baby! Pakistan please make an example out of this beast, please do the right thing. #JusticeForFatimaFariro Please, please please.”

I just read the post mortem report for Fatima. I just… I cannot list…Can this guy be hanged in public? That poor baby! 💔💔 Pakistan please make an example out of this beast, please do the right thing. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #JusticeForFatimaFariro Please, please please. Advertisement — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 20, 2023

Mishi Khan also shared a similar perspective on the news. “It is appalling to see the autopsy report of #Fatima. No words to explain the horror that monster made that innocent child go through. Goosebumps every time I think even. He should be punished severely for this gruesome torture & murder. Sick to the core. #JusticeForFatima,” she said.

It is appalling to see the autopsy report of #Fatima. No words to explain the horror that monster made that innocent child go through.Goosebumps every time I think even.He should be punished severely for this gruesome torture & murder. Sick to the core. #JusticeForFatima pic.twitter.com/CrHtKECZsJ — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) August 21, 2023

Advertisement

Actresses Saba Qamar, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Aimen Khan also expressed their sentiments on their Instagram stories.

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities Unite To Demand Justice For Fatima Fariro Recently a saddened incident occurred when a 10-year-old domestic helper, Fatima Fariro,...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.