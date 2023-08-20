Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in World Athletics Championship

Departed with coach Salman Butt; participating in javelin throw.

Competing in qualification round on August 25, potential final on August 27.

Nadeem hopes for success and aims to achieve personal best for gold.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s prominent javelin thrower, is currently participating in the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Departing for Hungary accompanied by his coach Salman Butt on Sunday, Nadeem is set to compete on August 25 in the qualification round. Success in the qualifiers will earn him a spot in the final, scheduled for August 27.

In an interview with media, Nadeem expressed confidence and stated his intention to achieve a favorable outcome. He believes that if he delivers his personal best throw, he could potentially secure a gold medal in Hungary. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board’s Coaching Centre Lahore and his coach for their support and care.

Despite a year-long hiatus from international competition, Nadeem is familiar with such breaks. He participated in the US World Championship last year following a similar interval. He expressed hope for success in Hungary and requested the nation’s prayers.

Nadeem gained widespread recognition after his fifth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, which significantly impacted his life. The achievement brought him fame, wealth, and a transformed persona. He replicated his fifth-place success at the US World Championship last year. Subsequently, he set a remarkable record throw of 90.18 meters in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Following his outstanding performances, Nadeem underwent elbow and left knee surgeries in London. After rehabilitation, he returned to the competitive arena in May, securing a gold for his department, WAPDA, at the 34th National Games in Quetta. Although his fitness was not fully evident, he persevered through the event. Unfortunately, he sustained a knee injury during the National Games, which led to his withdrawal from the recent Asian Championship in Bangkok.

With his participation in the World Athletics Championship, Nadeem continues to demonstrate his resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

