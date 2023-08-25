Pakistan’s dominant performance seals fourth straight win in IBSA World Games

Pakistan defeated England by 6 wickets in the IBSA World Games.

Nisar Ali was the top scorer for Pakistan with 35 runs.

Pakistan has secured their spot in the final of the IBSA World Games.

The Pakistan blind cricket team has secured their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing IBSA World Games by defeating England with a six-wicket win in Birmingham on Thursday.

Once again, Pakistan displayed a dominant performance, excelling both in bowling and batting against England. The Pakistani team successfully chased down a target of 104 runs within the 10th over.

Captain Nisar Ali was the top scorer for the winning side with 35 runs, followed by Matiullah who contributed 22 runs.

During the first innings, England was dismissed for 103 runs in 18 overs. LJ Sigg scored 25 runs for the English side. Interestingly, the highest score in England’s innings came from 32 extras.

Shahzaib Haider of Pakistan took four wickets, while Mohammad Shahzaib secured two wickets.

Pakistan had already secured their spot in the final by defeating Australia on August 23. In their previous game against Australia, Pakistan chased a target of 108 runs in the 15th over, winning by six wickets.

In an earlier match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, maintaining their impressive performance. Bangladesh had scored 137/6 runs, with Arif Hussain’s important contribution of 60 runs. However, Pakistan comfortably achieved the target in the 12th over.

The tournament began well for Pakistan as they beat India by 18 runs. Pakistan scored 187/8 in 20 overs and managed to restrict India to 169/7 in the allotted overs.

