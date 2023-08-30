Pakistan’s economic uplift linked with IT development: Arif Alvi

Pakistan become second largest free lance market in world.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need to equip youth with skills of latest technology saying that the Pakistan’s economic uplift was linked with the development of Information Technology in the country.

He said Pakistan had become the second largest free lance market in the world, however the people were facing issues related to financial transactions.

He underlined that by easing the financial movement and financial transactions in Pakistan, the country’s economy could further boost and its GDP growth rate could increase by 2-3%.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Huawei ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) competition 2022-23 here, the president said IT had now become unavoidable part of almost every filed of life.

He informed that Huawei was going to open its global service center in Pakistan which would create employment opportunities besides ensuring technology transfer to the youth of the country.

“This ICT Competition Program from Huawei speaks volumes of the efforts made in the past decade and how this Industry-Academia Relationship has been thriving towards providing the solid backbone towards the ICT Industry of Pakistan”, he added.

President stressed that the universities should arrange boot camp in the campuses to train the university graduates and make them ready for the market.

He also urged the universities to start two-year undergraduate associate degree programs for the students as the growing technology around the globe does not need degrees but skills.

The students from Pakistan had won second and third prize in the Network Track and third prize in the Innovation Track at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final concluded at Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

He said the political and bureaucratic leadership must also be equipped with the basic skills of IT and modern technology.

He said a program was initiated by the government to train 1000 bureaucrats in IT field but despite several years, only 800 received the required training due to lack of will by the officers.

Expressing disappointment over a high rate of out of school children in the country, the president said 27 million or 32% children were out of school.

Therefore, he said the online education system should be launched to address the issue on emergency basis. He said knowledge was no more in the books but it was in the clouds that did not need any specific infrastructure.