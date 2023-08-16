Parliamentary Committee to decide Caretaker CM of Balochsitan

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo finalized names of members.

Names of members sent to Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Earlier, Govt and opposition could not agree on CM name.

Advertisement

QUETTA: The names of the Government Parliamentary Committee for the nomination of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan have been sent to the Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Sources say that Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has finalized the names of the members of the parliamentary committee for the nomination of caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

Sources say that the names of the government parliamentary committee have been sent to the Speaker Balochistan Assembly.

Sources say that the parliamentary committee includes Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran and Zamarak Khan Achakzai.

It should be noted that the government and the opposition could not agree on a single name for caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

Later, the matter went to the parliamentary committee. If the parliamentary committee could not agree on a single name, then the provincial election commission will appoint Chief Minister of Balochistan.

Advertisement

Also Read Physical remand of Pervez Elahi approved till August 21 Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiyani presides over the hearing. NAB officials apprehended Elahi...

The news also circulated that the name of Ali Mardan Domki has been agreed upon for the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, but BNP Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had said in his statement that it seems that the matter of Caretaker Chief Minister will go to the parliamentary committee.