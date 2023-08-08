PCB reinstates pension of former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz

The PCB has reinstated the pension of former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz.

The decision was made by the PCB’s Management Committee.

Nawaz was suspended from receiving his pension in January 2017.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated the pension of former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz, which had been suspended for over two years. Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Management Committee, held a meeting with Nawaz to address the unpaid ex gratia payments dating back to January 2017.

The meeting, attended by former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez, took place at the National Cricket Academy and was conducted in a friendly atmosphere.

During the meeting, Ashraf presented Nawaz with a cheque to settle the outstanding payments according to the Players’ Welfare Policy.

Ashraf also expressed unwavering support for Nawaz. The discontinuation of the ex gratia payments stemmed from disciplinary actions taken by the previous management due to Nawaz’s breach of the Code of Conduct outlined in the Players’ Welfare Policy.

Nawaz has given his assurance to the PCB regarding his commitment to adhere to the Code of Conduct. As a result, the ex gratia payments owed to him under the Players’ Welfare Policy will be reinstated.

On the occasion, Ashraf said: “I was upset to see a former Test cricketer in such a condition and it was disturbing to see Mr Sarfraz Nawaz being deprived of his rightful pension. It is disappointing that the previous administrations have used the PCB’s coffers to settle personal scores.

Advertisement

“No cricketer should have to go through what Mr. Sarfraz Nawaz had to face, and I want to reassure every former and current cricketer, international or domestic, that the PCB considers them as its asset and will look after them at every stage of their life and in every possible way. They deserve to be loved and respected by their cricket board.”

Nawaz stated that the PCB executives gave him a warm welcome when he returned to the National Cricket Academy after nearly six years.

“I am pleased that Zaka Ashraf has reinstated my pension. Given my health, I am particularly grateful for this step.

“In a voluntary capacity, I offer honourary services to the board to enhance fast bowlers’ skills for cricket’s advancement.”

From 1969 to 1984, Nawaz participated in 45 One-Day Internationals and 55 Tests for Pakistan. On March 15, 1979, in Melbourne, he notably bowled a 33-ball session during which he claimed seven wickets for just one run. In that innings, he continued to post his best bowling statistics of nine for 86, aiding Pakistan in their second Test victory in Australia.

The right-arm fast bowler dismissed 63 batters in ODIs at an average of 23.22 runs and claimed 177 Test wickets at 32.75 runs per wicket. In first-class cricket, he captured 1,005 wickets at an average of 24.62.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Significant changes in PCB central contracts, how much will players get now? Know here PCB announced significant changes to central contracts. The number of players in...