PEMRA imposes ban on airing of 11 fugitives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned 11 fugitives and Proclaimed Offender from being aired on TV channels.
Among the people who have been banned are politicians and journalists.
PEMRA has banned 11 people from being shown on electronic media, saying that according to court orders, fugitives, and proclaimed offenders, people are not allowed to be shown on TV.
The persons who have been banned include Syed Akbar Hussain, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed, and Adil Farooq Raja.
Apart from this, Haider Raza Mehdi, Shaheen Sehbai, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar are included.
