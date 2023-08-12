Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PEMRA imposes ban on airing of 11 fugitives

PEMRA imposes ban on airing of 11 fugitives

Articles
Advertisement
PEMRA imposes ban on airing of 11 fugitives

PEMRA imposes ban on airing of 11 fugitives

Advertisement
  • Among people who have been banned are politicians and journalists.
  • Fugitives and proclaimed offenders are not allowed to be shown on TV.
  • Any kind of news, or statements of these persons should be avoided.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned 11 fugitives and Proclaimed Offender from being aired on TV channels.

Among the people who have been banned are politicians and journalists.

PEMRA has banned 11 people from being shown on electronic media, saying that according to court orders, fugitives, and proclaimed offenders, people are not allowed to be shown on TV.

The persons who have been banned include Syed Akbar Hussain, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed, and Adil Farooq Raja.

Apart from this, Haider Raza Mehdi, Shaheen Sehbai, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar are included.

Also Read

President Alvi approves 180-day remission for prisoners
President Alvi approves 180-day remission for prisoners

Reduction of sentences will be applied to life imprisonment offenders. Remission of...


Advertisement
PEMRA has directed that the coverage of such people on electronic media is prohibited, and any kind of news, or statements related to such persons should be avoided.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story