Petition filed against ECP for not holding elections on old census

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding elections on the basis of old census and insisting on new delimitations of constituencies on the basis of fresh census which would delay the general elections, Bol News reported.

The plea has been filed by Muhammed Naqaat Saleem Advocate. The ECP, federal government, Statistics of Bureau and others. The petitioner said the ECP issued the notification on August 17 excusing from holding elections.

The election commission said in the notification that it had to delimit new constituencies on the basis of latest census. The election commission’s position was a violation of Article 224 Clause Two, he said.

“Section 17 clause two is a violation of the Election Act 2017. On 5th August 2022, the census data has been published. The delimitation of constituencies is being started after a delay of one year,” he said adding that according to the constitution, elections should be held in 90 days.

The notification of the ECP should be suspended until the decision of the petition was announced, he said.

Advertisement

He said the court should order the ECP to hold the elections in 90 days as stipulated in the constitution.