Petrol, diesel price likely to rise in September

Pakistan’s interim government is preparing to raise petrol and diesel prices during the first half of September, aligning with the global trend, due to the continuous decline of the local currency.

Reliable sources indicate that the increase could reach up to Rs20 per liter, causing concern for the public who are already grappling with high fuel costs.

These elevated fuel prices directly impact transportation and agriculture, creating an additional burden for the masses.

Given the ongoing pressure on the national currency, petrol prices may surge by more than Rs10 per liter, and diesel could see a staggering rise of Rs20 per liter.

This would push the price of petrol to Rs300.45 per liter and High-Speed Diesel to Rs313.40 per liter.

Advertisement

Additionally, other petroleum products like Kerosene oil and Light Speed Diesel might experience an increase of up to Rs14 per liter.

This projected hike comes on top of recent price rises, which have already seen petrol increase by Rs37.50 and diesel by Rs40 per liter in recent times.

The anticipated price surge compounds the existing challenges, considering that petrol and diesel prices have already escalated by approximately Rs20 per liter in the prior revision.