PGA Tour Reveals 2024 FedExCup Schedule and Changes

Playoffs feature three tournaments, concluding with Tour Championship at East Lake.

Winner’s prize increased to $25 million from this year’s $18 million.

Eight “signature” events planned, including player-hosted invitationals.

Advertisement

The PGA Tour has unveiled the complete schedule for the 2024 FedExCup, set to kick off in January next year. This upcoming season will comprise 36 events, commencing with The Sentry tournament in Hawaii and wrapping up in August with the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. Notably, 70 players will advance to the playoffs.

The tournament structure includes three playoff events, culminating in the Tour Championship at East Lake, where 30 players will vie for victory. A notable change is the enhanced winner’s prize of $25 million, a significant increase from this year’s $18 million payout.

Eight “signature” events with limited fields are slated for the season. Among these, three will be player-hosted invitationals, namely The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Memorial. These tournaments will feature a 36-hole cut and elevated prize money. The remaining five events – The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship – will have no cut.

Expressing enthusiasm about the revamped schedule, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan emphasized the exciting prospects for fans. He highlighted a January start, more frequent head-to-head matchups among star players, the ongoing suspense of pivotal moments, and the emergence of fresh talent as key attractions of the upcoming season.

As the 2023 FedExCup regular season concluded with Jon Rahm leading the Wyndham Championship, the playoffs are poised to begin with the St. Jude Championship in Memphis on Thursday. This sets the stage for an engaging journey leading up to the crowning of the 2024 FedExCup champion.

Also Read Pakistan Cricket: Coaching Staff Prepares for Afghanistan Series Physio Cliff Deacon and trainer Drakes Simon expected later this week. Bowling...