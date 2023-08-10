PIA announces 14 pct discount on Independence Day

PIA announces 14 pct discount on Independence Day

Articles
Advertisement
PIA announces 14 pct discount on Independence Day

PIA announces 14 pct discount on Independence Day

Advertisement

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced to give 14 per cent discount on all domestic flights on August 14, 2023, Bol News reported.

In a tweet, PIA wrote: “On this Independence Day, PIA brings you Azadi Offer 14 % discount on all domestic flights. The offer is valid for travel on August 14, 2023.”

On August 8, the government had decided to privatise national airlines Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, the Cabinet Committee had approved the appointment of a financial advisor for the privatization of Roosevelt Hotel.

Advertisement

Approval was also given to include Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited in the privatization list on the recommendation of the Privatization Commission.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story