Pigeon Survives 80-Mile Drive Stuck in Car’s Front Grille

A pigeon in Britain has defied the odds by surviving an 80-mile car journey while trapped behind the front grille. The incident began when the Cotterell family collided with the bird while en route from their Hassocks, Sussex, home to Bentworth, Hampshire. Unaware that the pigeon was stuck, they completed the journey and returned home before discovering the bird’s predicament.

The Cotterells were alerted to the trapped pigeon when a pedestrian noticed it and informed them. The family promptly sought help from the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS).

Trevor Weeks, operations director for East Sussex WRAS, found that a crack in the car’s grille had likely formed upon impact, allowing the bird to become trapped. Although the pigeon suffered minor injuries and a potential clavicle fracture, it is expected to fully recover after receiving care at the organization’s veterinary facility.

This remarkable tale showcases the pigeon’s resilience and the kindness of individuals who rallied to ensure its recovery, exemplifying the connection between humans and wildlife.

Also Read Pigeon Keeps Christmas Tree Standing in Town Until June Beverley, a town in East Yorkshire, has an unusual reason for keeping...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.