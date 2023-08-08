Advertisement
Edition: English
PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to support orphans

Articles
  • He announced auction of all of gifts of Toshakhana.
  • PM revenue would be spent for welfares of orphans.
  • He said previous government wasted last four years.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to auction all of the gifts worth millions of rupees at Toshakhana and the revenue would be spent for the welfare of orphan children.

“I announce to auction all of the gifts worth millions or rupees at Toshakhana. But whole of the receipts will go nowhere else but the institutions of the orphan children whether they are welfare organizations, educational institutions or medical facilities. We will hand them over under a mechanism to support the orphans who are unable to face the challenges of life,” the prime minister said talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association PBA).

The prime minister said that he felt honoured to announce the auction of Toshakhana gifts before the representatives of APNS, CPNE and PBA.

He told the media industry representatives that the incumbent government inherited very tough economic conditions but the coalition parties did not imagine the severity of the situation.

The prime minister said the previous government wasted last four years in mere victimisation of political opponents and also strained ties with friendly countries.

He said his government had tried its utmost to rectify the relations with friendly countries and had been able to control the damage to a great extent which also led to the signing of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister repeatedly called for the nation, particularly the youth, to forge unity and work hard to rid the country of loans and make it a great nation.

