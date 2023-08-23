PM assures resolving issues as Karachi traders threaten protests

PM Kakar held a meeting with members of the business community.

Traders complained the economic conditions have worsened.

The prime minister assured resolving issues facing by the business community

KARACHI Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday assured that the interim government would make maximum efforts to address the issues faced by the business community of Karachi.

The prime minister held a meeting with members of the business community from the small and medium enterprises at the Governor House which remained inconclusive as traders lodged their complaints regarding the economic and security conditions in the city.

The prime minister said keeping in view the limited time and mandate, the caretaker government would put in all-out efforts to make a beginning for a new Karachi and Pakistan.

He said Karachi lost its grandeur and suffered from economic and social issues. He said the city used to be home to multiple ethnicities and cultures representing the whole of Pakistan.

He assured the business community that the Sindh chief secretary and other government machinery would keep them on board for formulating a mechanism to resolve their issues.

The prime minister assured to solve the problems in future and sought a report from the concerned officers on the worsening law and order situation.

The traders complained that expensive electricity, petrol, gas and electricity crisis has destroyed businesses. They said the extortion mafia is active again and traders are disappointed with the performance of the police.

They demanded to take immediate action than to solve the problems as the economic conditions have worsened.

Several leading businessmen were disappointed during the meeting. They threatened to hold protests and not pay electricity bills until the issues were not resolved. They indicated that the ‘Rozgar Bachao Tehreek’ will be taken to the national level

Representatives of All Karachi Traders Union, All City Traders Union, All Karachi Electronics Dealers, Anjuman Tajran Sindh, Karachi Trade Alliance, and Karachi Wholesalers and Grocers were present in the meeting.

Traders said Inspector-General Sindh did not participate in the meeting and one member of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) was present. Finance Minister, Sindh Governor, Federal Minister Ijaz Gohar were also present along with the prime minister.