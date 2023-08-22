PM expresses grief over martyrdom of soldiers in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six personnel of Pakistan Army during an exchange of firing with terrorists in Asman Manza, South Waziristan.

The personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom, were the pride of the nation and motherland, the prime minister said in a statement.

He said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to martyred personnel. Due to these sacrifices of the armed forces, the specter of terrorism would be banished forever, he added.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers in exchange of gunfire with militants. He prayed for the departed souls while appreciating the valour of brave soldiers, said the statement.

The minister said the brave soldiers killed four terrorists in the ambush. He added that the soldiers defended the motherland and sacrificed their lives.

The minister said the sacrifices of Pak Army for the country were unforgettable and the security agencies were busy in defending the motherland to curb terrorism from the country.

Six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists amid heavy fire exchange in South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists

The troops effectively killed four terrorists while two others were injured. The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.