Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM Kakar briefed on foreign policy of Pakistan

PM Kakar briefed on foreign policy of Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
PM Kakar briefed on foreign policy of Pakistan

PM Kakar briefed on foreign policy of Pakistan

Advertisement
  • PM received by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.
  • Foreign Secretary briefed PM Kakar about country foreign policy.
  • PM Kakar shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and received a briefing on the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Upon arrival at the ministry, the prime minister was received by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officers.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the prime minister about the country’s foreign policy. The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of the regional and global developments.

The prime minister was apprised of the steps being taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned, to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora working and residing abroad. The need for close coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all other national stakeholders was discussed with a view to ensuring the synergetic and holistic pursuit of Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, security, trade and economic objectives.

PM Kakar shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan’s relationships with other countries. He gave specific directions on different aspects of the foreign policy, with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

Also Read

PM Kakar commends commandos participated in Battagram chairlift operation
PM Kakar commends commandos participated in Battagram chairlift operation

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday awarded commendation certificates to...

Advertisement

The prime minister appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting the national interests abroad. He expressed his desire for continued engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in priority foreign policy areas.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story