PM Kakar calls emergency meeting to address power bill issue

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has called an emergency meeting regarding electricity rates on Sunday.

PM Kakar also directed the Ministry of Electricity and distribution companies to give a detailed briefing in this regard.

Besides, consultations will be held in the meeting regarding giving maximum relief to the consumers on electricity bills.

In various cities of Pakistan, a growing chorus of frustration resonates as citizens take to the streets to protest against soaring electricity bills.

In the city of Multan, citizens joined hands in a spirited protest against the exorbitant bills they received for their electricity usage.

Frustration ran high, and in a creative act of defiance, protesters placed their bills atop donkeys near Bomb Mor on Jalalpur Parwala Road.

Their message was clear stating that they struggle to pay these bills, and they call upon the government to alleviate the tax burden.

The sentiment of the protesters echoed across Multan, as the city witnessed an upsurge in public outcry against the steep electricity bills.

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officials, in an effort to prevent any untoward incidents, took the precautionary step of prohibiting the use of vehicles with official number plates by their employees.

In Jaranwala, citizens escalated their protest against excessive electricity bills. They closed off the Nankana-Jaranwala Road 8 check stop, symbolizing their frustration. Some protesters even resorted to setting their bills on fire, drawing attention to their discontent.

The city of Peshawar bore witness to similar scenes of dissent. Citizens took to the streets for a second consecutive day to express their outrage over the heavy electricity bills.

The heart of the city, near Gunj Gate Circular Road, became a focal point for the protesters. In an act of symbolic defiance, protesters burned their bills, highlighting the depth of their frustration.

The magnitude of the bills was not the only issue at hand. Citizens voiced their concern about the sharp increase in electricity costs and the imposition of excessive taxes.

The burden on households had reached a breaking point, pushing some to the edge of desperation. Reports emerged of people selling their belongings to meet these escalating expenses, while others felt compelled to contemplate drastic measures.

In Karachi, people took to the streets to protest against the soaring power bills.

Protests are being staged on Nishtar and Siddique Wahab Road, where the protestors are chanting slogans against the K-Electric.

The residents of Karachi are facing hours-long load shedding, but are still forced to pay heavy power bills.

Traders from the Timber Market also participated in the protest, where they demanded the withdrawal of the case against market President Sharjeel Goplani.

The protestors stated that Goplani raised his voice for the people of Karachi and allegations against him are baseless.

In Sheikhupura, lawyers also took to the streets against rising electricity prices.

A large number of women lawyers also participated in the protest rally demanding the cutting of taxes on electricity bills.

The protest rally started at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and ended at DPO Chowk, slogans were raised against the cruel policies of the government.

Chaudhry Rashid Kamboh Advocate stated that the inflation has forced people to commit suicide and warned of continuing the protests until the petroleum products and electricity prices were reduced.