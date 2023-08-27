PM Kakar vows to bring higher education at par with world standards

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday reaffirmed to remove all hurdles in the way of bringing the level of higher education equal to international standards.

The prime minister met a delegation of vice-chancellors of public sector universities of Balochistan. The delegation apprised the prime minister of the issues pertaining to higher education in Balochistan.

The Caretaker PM stressed ensuring that higher education at the university level should become a regular base for the latest research and innovative achievements.

He said ample opportunities will be provided to youngsters in the field of higher education, enabling them to play an effective role in the development of the country.

He said that graduated students should be equipped with the professional skill sets to meet the requirements of industries.

The prime minister underscored the need to promote a culture of research and creativity as the lack of innovation was linked with the deficiency in research and higher education.

He further asked for setting up incubation centers for the students in the industrial sector in universities so that they could get opportunities for contemporary research.

He said such measures would provide trained manpower but also pave the way for an industrial revolution. He said consistent provision of quality higher education will improve all spheres of life/

The youth should be provided with ample opportunities to seek higher education so that the talented young lot could play their due role in the progress of the country, he said.

The caretaker prime minister also underlined to remove all hurdles in the pursuit of higher education by bringing it to par with international standards.