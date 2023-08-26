PM orders to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan after singer’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge in Balochistan destroyed by flash floods last year.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the prime minister said he has instructed to reopen the bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated.

He said work on the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge was continuing at a fast pace. In another positive development, he said an alternative concrete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.

“Orders have been issued to the institutions concerned for the reconstruction of Pinjra Bridge,” the interim PM said, assuring the people of Balochistan that their long-standing problem would be resolved soon.

پنجرہ پُل کی بحالی کا کام تیزی سے جاری ہے۔ اس سلسلے میں ایک مثبت پیش رفت ہے کہ عرصے سے معطل بھاری ٹریفک کو گزارنے کےلیے کنکریٹ کا متبادل پل مکمل ہو گیا ہے اور ٹریفک گزرنا شروع ہو گئی ہے۔ میں نے نیشنل ہائی وے اتھارٹی کو ہدایات دی ہیں کہ پنجرہ کا اصل پل بھی جلد از جلد مکمل کیا جائے… pic.twitter.com/m0WNobkPsp — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 26, 2023



The prime minister’s directives came after singer Gul Meer Jamali used an unusual method to request that the bridge be repaired.

Jamali urged the premier, who is also from Balochistan’s Willa Saifullah district, to “fulfil his responsibility towards Balochistan” in a song that went viral on social media.

The famous Pinjra Bridge in the Bolan region of Balochistan, about 115 kilometres southeast of Quetta, was washed away by torrential rains in July last year. Located on the Quetta-Sukkur Highway, the Pinjra Bridge was used to cross the Bolan River.

پنجرہ پل کیلے بلوچستان کے گلوکار کی اپیل pic.twitter.com/iAEofYTKG7 — Guhram shareef (@Gwahram_Baloch) August 24, 2023