PM, President felicitate javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed gratification over Pakistan’s first ever silver medal clinched by Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championship, 2023.

“What a day! What a moment of joy for Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem you’ve made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you—and the country—a silver medal at the World Athletics championship,” he said on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter.

President Dr Arif Alvi also congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning a silver medal for Pakistan in the javelin throw at World Athletics Championship.

“First Pakistani to win a medal at this event. Threw 87.82m, only 0.35m less than gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of India. Qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics. Proud of you,” the president said on X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan’s javelin ace Arshad Nadeem has won a silver medal in the Javelin Throw competition of the World Athletics Championship in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

Advertisement

Nadeem made his best throw of 87.82m in his third attempt and secured the medal. India’s Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with his best throw of 88.17m. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won bronze medal with an 86.67m throw.

Arshad started off with a 74.80m throw, while India’s Neeraj Chopra began with a foul but the Pakistani javelin ace came back in the race with an excellent 82.81m throw in his second attempt.

However, it was Arshad’s third attempt which was the biggest breakthrough as it went 87.82 m to secure the second spot on the points table.

Arshad and Neeraj will be next seen in action during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Arshad created history as this was Pakistan’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.