PM, Raja Riaz to meet tomorrow on caretaker PM appointment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz are set to meet to conclude the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

The meeting was rescheduled due to Raja Riaz’s busy schedule.

During this meeting, they will discuss and finalize the process for choosing the caretaker PM.

Both leaders will propose three names, and the chosen candidate’s identity will be revealed afterward.

The PML-N’s leader, Nawaz Sharif, has been consulting with key political figures like Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman to determine the nominee.

After these discussions, Nawaz Sharif shared three names with PM Shahbaz Sharif, with the condition that the selection remains confidential until the meeting with opposition leaders.

Additionally, the MQM-P has suggested Kamran Tessori as a potential contender for the caretaker prime minister role during a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.