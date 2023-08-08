PM Shehbaz visits Army GHQ, meets COAS on farewell visit

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on his farewell visit, Bol News reported.

Upon arrival, PM was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir. The PM met with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour and laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He was also the chief guest at a ceremony organised to pay tribute to the Shuhadas and Ghazis at Army Auditorium. PM paid rich tribute to the Shuhadas, Ghazis and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

PM appreciated the role of Armed Forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

“Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan. It is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis into prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani,” the PM remarked.

He further said that those who resorted to desecration of monuments of Shuhada, their faces would remain blackened in the history of this country and proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

PM distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada under going their academic pursuits.