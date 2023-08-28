PM summons cabinet meeting to discuss inflated electricity bills issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss the issues of inflated bills after protests across the country.

The cabinet meeting will discuss proposals related to a reduction in electricity bills. The meeting has been called after two rounds of meetings proved inconclusive.

The Ministry of Energy has finalized recommendations on electricity bills to be submitted to the Federal Cabinet for approval. The ministry held a high-level meeting held and finalized its proposals on the matter. The cabinet will take a final decision over the matter as the authorized forum to approve proposals and make decisions.

The decision to summon the cabinet meeting was made after the interim prime minister held two days of talks with officials of the Energy Ministry which proved inconclusive.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Monday held consultations with the Energy Minister regarding electricity rates and excessive bills.

They reviewed possible relief measures in electricity bills. They also considered the issue regarding the provision of free electricity supply to the employees and officers of concerned institutions.

The Energy Minister presented various options regarding possible relief in electricity bills. They also reviewed taxes included in electricity bills.

The PM’s Office said a formal meeting presided over by the Prime Minister regarding the relief in electricity bills will be held tomorrow.

The caretaker PM had summoned an ‘emergency meeting’ on Sunday to discuss the matter of inflated electricity bills and power tariffs.

Chairing a meeting on the increase in bills and power theft, the prime minister said solid measures should be presented to him in the next 48 hours for a reduction in increased electricity bills.

He was given a detailed briefing on the increase in electricity bills in July. He said no step would be taken in haste to avoid harm to the country.

The prime minister said such steps would be taken which would not put an additional burden on the national exchequer and would also facilitate the consumer.

It was not possible that the common man was in difficulty and the prime minister and the bureaucracy were using free electricity from their taxes, he added.

He said relevant ministries and departments should provide details of the institutions and officers who were getting free of cost electricity. He added the electricity expenditure of the Prime Minister House and Pakistan Secretariat should be reduced as much as possible.

“Even switch off the air-conditioner of my room if this is needed,” he remarked. He said detailed consultation would be held with provincial chief ministers on steps to save electricity and on the issue of increased electricity bills in July.

The power distribution companies should give a road map for stopping electricity theft, he added. The PM said reform plans in the electricity sector and short, medium, and long-term plans should be presented as soon as possible.

