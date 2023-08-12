PM tells of always having good terms with establishment

Highlighted his government’s efforts to combat the high inflation rate.

Says govt left with no option but to approach IMF.

Emphasized his commitment to constructive criticism and welcomed independent reporting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed of always having positive connections with the establishment.

During an interaction with journalists in Islamabad, PM openly discussed his relationship with the establishment, stating that he has consistently acknowledged these connections and emphasized their positive nature.

PM Shehbaz responded to questions about his rapport with the establishment by asking, “When has my relationship with the establishment not been favorable?” He further addressed the idea of refuting his affiliations with the establishment, asserting, “When have I ever denied my ties to the establishment?”

Regarding the selection of a caretaker Prime Minister, he noted that while his allies have given him the authority to make this important decision, there exists a constitutional timeframe within which the appointment must be finalized.

Discussing recent legal developments, PM Shehbaz expressed his belief that the annulment of the Review of Judgment Act would not impact Nawaz Sharif’s situation. He stated that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification had concluded after a five-year period and that there were no legal obstacles preventing his return.

Shifting the focus to economic challenges, PM addressed the issue of inflation, attributing it to the policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He highlighted his government’s efforts to combat the high inflation rate, leading to a reduced impact on the general public.

In terms of his governing approach and media interactions, the premier affirmed that he has never reprimanded any journalist. He also emphasized his commitment to constructive criticism and welcomed independent reporting, underscoring his belief in the pivotal role of journalism as a cornerstone of accountability.