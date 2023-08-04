PMA deeply concerned over detection of Afghan origin polio virus

This development highlights the need for immediate action.

Dr Shoro urges government to take immediate measures.

He demanded for launching robust vaccination campaigns,

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned about the recent detection of the Afghan-origin polio virus in District Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

This development highlights the need for immediate action to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the population from further outbreaks.

Hon. Secretary General, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, urges the government of Pakistan to take immediate and effective measures to contain the spread of polio in the affected areas. This includes launching robust vaccination campaigns, ensuring access to quality vaccines, and strengthening surveillance systems to detect and respond to any new cases.

He also stresses the importance of cross-border cooperation with Afghanistan to address the issue at its root. Unfortunately endemic wild poliovirus type 1 remains in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan and is eradicated from the rest of the world. Both countries must work together to enhance vaccination coverage and implement strict measures to prevent the movement of polio-infected individuals between the two nations.

Dr Shoro said polio is a highly infectious disease that primarily affects children under the age of five. It can cause paralysis and, in severe cases, can be fatal. Pakistan has made significant progress in its efforts to eradicate polio but the recent detection of the Afghan-origin virus emphasizes the fragility of these gains.

He calls upon the government, healthcare professionals, and the general public to remain vigilant and actively participate in polio immunization campaigns. It is crucial to ensure that all children receive the necessary doses of the polio vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus and protect future generations.

Advertisement

Secretary General, PMA, also encourages community leaders, religious scholars, and advocacy groups to play an active role in dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding polio vaccination. By uniting efforts, we can overcome the challenges posed by polio and work towards a polio-free Pakistan.

Also Read Public welfare projects mainstay of 15-month govt: PM He was chairing meeting to review performance of government. The revenues of...

He said efforts to eradicate polio from these regions require a comprehensive approach. This includes intensified immunization campaigns, improved healthcare infrastructure, increased community engagement to address vaccine hesitancy, and collaboration between governments, international organizations, and local communities.