PMA expresses concern over surge in Congo cases in KP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expresses deep concern regarding the recent surge in Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 14 reported infections and four fatalities within the last one and a half months.

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is a highly infectious disease transmitted to humans through tick bites or contact with infected animals, such as livestock. Symptoms range from mild flu-like conditions to severe, life-threatening illness, including internal bleeding. Immediate medical attention is necessary to ensure effective treatment and prevent further spread of the disease.

The PMA calls upon government health authorities and relevant departments to take urgent action to contain the outbreak, initiate robust preventive measures, and educate the public on precautions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

The doctor’s body urge the government to allocate sufficient resources to combat this alarming health crisis.

Proactive engagement with healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, is crucial to identifying and managing cases promptly. Enhanced training programs, provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), and rapid diagnostic testing are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of healthcare workers who are at the frontline of this battle.

Furthermore, community awareness campaigns should be initiated to educate citizens about the potential dangers of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever and essential preventive measures. These campaigns should emphasize the necessity of avoiding direct contact with infected animals, using protective clothing and repellents in areas known for tick infestations, and promptly seeking medical help when experiencing symptoms.

The PMA stands ready to collaborate with the government and other relevant stakeholders to tackle this outbreak effectively. Our mission is to safeguard public health, and through collective efforts, we can mitigate the impact of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever on the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.