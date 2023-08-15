PMDC to conduct entry test for medical, dental colleges on Sep 10

PMDC rescheduled entry test date for admissions.

Earlier, entry test was scheduled on August 23,2023.

MDCAT 2023 will be held under uniform syllabus policy.

KARACHI: The entry test for medical and dental colleges will be held on September 10 across the country under the uniform policy of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council(PMDC) .

Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 will be held under uniform syllabus policy across the country.

According to the sources, in the meeting of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, there was a consultation regarding the entry test across the country.

During the meeting, some members suggested to extend the admission test date by two weeks, which was not approved initially, but considering the conditions of the country and the members recommendations.

It has been decided to conduct the medical and dental entry test across the country on September 10 under the uniform policy.

