Policeman receives gun shots, robbed in Karachi

Policeman receives gun shots, robbed in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Policeman receives gun shots, robbed in Karachi

Sub-inspector Zaheer received gun shots.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A policeman was injured after receiving bullet wounds during a suspected robbery near Seaview, BOL News reported.

Sub-inspector Zaheer Abbas received gunshot wounds and was also deprived of his mobile phone near Emaar in Phase 8 area of Defence Housing Authority. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital for treatment.

The policeman said he was walking alongside the road when two unidentified robbers intercepted him and snatched the cell phone. He said the criminals opened fire and managed to escape.

The police said that the injured policeman did not belong to the South Zone but a special force created for CPEC projects. The injured cop was performing his duty at a foreigner’s bungalow in DHA.

Police said the Zaheer was leaving after completing his duty when the incident happened. The suspects stopped Zaheer, opened fire soon after and fled.

Advertisement

Inspector-General Sindh Riffat Mukhtar has sought details from Senior Superintendent (SSP) South regarding the incident

Superintendent Juma Khan and DSP Sindh Police Unit (SPU) reached Jinnah Hospital and met the injured sub-inspector.

DSP SPU is conducting further investigations into the incident. He said the accused snatched the motorcycle of the policeman. He added the policemen will be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story