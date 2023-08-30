Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Poliovirus detects in Lahore’s sewage sample

Poliovirus detects in Lahore’s sewage sample

Articles
Advertisement
Poliovirus detects in Lahore’s sewage sample

Poliovirus detects in Lahore’s sewage sample

Advertisement
  • This is third positive sample from Lahore this year.
  • Virus is genetically linked to virus detected in Kandhar.
  • Nadeem Jan said dituation of polio is being closely monitored.
Advertisement

LAHORE: The wild poliovirus has been detected in the sewage system in Lahore and number of positive environmental samples in Pakistan has now increased to 17.

This is the third positive sample from District Lahore this year.

The Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), that is also the WHO Regional Reference Laboratory, said the virus is genetically linked to a virus detected in Kandhar, Afghanistan in May.

Caretaker Federal Minister of Health Nadeem Jan the virus is linked to the virus found in the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The Federal Minister of Health said that the frequent finding of the virus in environmental samples is alarming, therefore, the situation of polio is being closely monitored and in this regard. He said the top expert of the polio program has been appointed in Bannu.

He said that all the necessary measures are being taken on an emergency basis. He said this is the third positive environmental sample from Lahore this year after which the number of positive environmental samples in Pakistan has now increased to 17.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dengue goes out of control across Pakistan
Dengue goes out of control across Pakistan

Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, continues to affect people in different parts...

The health minister said that the number of polio cases in the country has decreased since last year.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story