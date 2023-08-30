Advertisement
Political advertising returns to X in advance of 2024 US election

Political advertising returns to X in advance of 2024 US election

Articles
Political advertising returns to X in advance of 2024 US election

Political advertising returns to X in advance of 2024 US election

Undergoing a notable transformation, X, formerly recognized as Twitter, has reversed its position on the inclusion of political advertisements, signaling their reinstatement on the platform.

This decision carries significant weight, coinciding with the initiation of the 2024 US presidential election season.

Nevertheless, X’s primary focus remains on combating the dissemination of false and misleading information, even in the context of permitting political ads.

In a recent blog entry, the platform expounded on its strategic approach to navigating the realm of political discourse leading up to the impending election.

This alteration is anticipated to offer political contenders a fresh avenue for connecting with voters through online mediums, concurrently boosting X’s revenues that have been encountering a downturn.

This policy shift comes on the heels of X’s previous easing of constraints on “cause-based advertising.” This revised stance seemingly grants election campaigns and political groups the ability to propagate advertisements endorsing or opposing specific candidates.

This stands in stark contrast to Twitter’s decision in 2019, when it imposed a ban on political advertising—a prohibition that persisted throughout the 2020 US presidential election.

Despite X’s leadership, helmed by Elon Musk, championing the value of unrestricted speech, concerns have arisen regarding the platform’s efficacy in effectively moderating content. The company has laid out a blueprint for the implementation of stringent screening mechanisms, ensuring that only eligible entities are permitted to advertise.

Moreover, X is expanding its teams responsible for safety and election oversight, with a vigilant eye on emerging threats, including potential risks stemming from AI-generated visuals.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

