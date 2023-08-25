PPP CEC’s meeting discusses political situation of country

CEC members expressed confidence in Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

KARACHI: A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) was held in which the members expressed confidence in former President Asif Zardari and Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to the sources, the political and economic situation of the country was discussed in the PPP CEC meeting.

The sources said that the members presented suggestions related to the general elections in the country and said that the PPP should take a stand to hold the elections in 90 days.

Sources say that Senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan also put forward legal arguments regarding holding the elections in 90 days.

Sources Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood suggested a public communication campaign and visits to the flood-affected areas of the Punjab.

According to the PPP spokesman, the CEC members expressed confidence in Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

