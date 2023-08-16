PPP demands announcement of general elections date

ECP directs to change officers who may influence elections
ECP written letter to Chief Secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan. Administrative changes...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) has demanded to the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) to announce the date of the polls in order to hold general elections across the country as per the constitution.
Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi says that the party believes that according to the constitution, elections to all assemblies should be held on the same day. He said free and fair general elections mandatory for country prosperity.
He also reiterated that according to the constitution, there should be no delay in announcing the date of the general elections and the election schedule should be given immediately.
The PPP leader said that before the Election Commission gives the schedule, the transfers of officers is beyond understanding. He said constituencies have not been decided while the Election Commission is already giving orders.
He further said that the caretaker government should also try to conduct transparent and fair elections so that no one can point a finger at the results.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.