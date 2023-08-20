PPP leader shot dead in Karachi’s Baldia Town

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shaukat Hammad Baloch was killed in Abidabad area of Baldia Town.

According to report, armed men on a motorcycle shot dead Shaukat Hammad. He was the Senior Vice President of PPP UC-31 District Kemari, and also a local anchor and singer.

The funeral prayers of the deceased was performed in the local mosque. PPP leader Saeed Ghani, Qadir Mandokhel and a large number of workers and local residents participated in the funeral prayers.

Police said the statement of the eyewitness of the incident have been taken. An eyewitness claimed that incident is a sign of target killing

The witnesses said two suspects on a motorcycle committed the crime. He said the assailants were not wearing masks.

Another eyewitness said the attempted to apprehend one of the suspect when firing took place. He said the accused did not commit any kind of looting.

PPP leader and former MNA Qadir Mandokhel condemned the firing incident and said the accused should be arrested soon.

He said the judicial inquiry should be conducted into the incident. He alleged that target killing have stated Karachi as soon as caretaker government came.

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister retired justice Maqbool Baqar has taken serious notice of the murder of PPP leader Shaukat Hammad in Baldia Town.

He said it is the prime duty of police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security of the citizens. He directed the police authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the murder.