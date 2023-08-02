PPP rejects PM’s statement on new census

Hassan Murtaza said it seems PM wants to delay elections.

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement on the new census and termed the statement poor political understanding.

General Secretary PPP Punjab Hassan Murtaza has said while talking to the media that the Prime Minister’s statement on the general elections related to the new census reflects his mental innovation and poor political understanding.

He said it seems that the Prime Minister wants to delay the holding of the general elections.

The central leader of PPP Punjab said that using delay tactics in the elections is a manifestation of the political thinking of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N).

Hassan Murtaza said that PPP demand is to pave the way for transparent elections immediately. He said PPP will not be a part of extra-constitutional decisions.

Hassan Murtaza said that the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity is regrettable.

Earlier, the Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi had said that the government will have to amend Article 51-3. He questioned that do they have a two-thirds majority to change the constitution.

He said that PPP’s position is that elections should be held on time.