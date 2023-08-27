PPP will win next elections based on record development: Murad

LARKANA: Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will once again form the government in the province due to record development work.

The former chief minister was speaking to media in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto where he arrived to pay his respect at the graves of the Bhutto heirs. He thanked the party leadership and supporters for the completion of the five-year tenure.

“The former federal government did not recognize Sindh as a province. Despite the difficulties, we served the people and will once again form a government based on record development work,” he said.

Murad also thanked the people of Sindh for entrusting them for five years. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country

He added that elections should be held within 90 days according to the constitution. He said that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party has reaffirmed that elections should not be delayed.

He said the party delegation will go to the Election Commission on August 29 to discuss the election schedule. After the meeting, he said the next CEC meeting will be held in Lahore and decide the future course of action.

“National problems are solved by elected governments. The caretaker government gets jurisdiction according to law,” he said. “Whenever the caretaker government is formed, the opponents keep talking about arrests. PP has experience in elections since 1970.”

Murad Ali Shah said any party alliance or seat adjustment will be decided later. “There is definitely a crisis in the country. We put our politics at stake and took tough decisions,” he added. He further said the party will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Sindh

Regarding the murder of ten-year-old domestic worker Fatima Fariro in Ranipur, he said the incident is highly condemnable. He said the PPP’s representatives and local leadership stand with the heirs of the minor girl.

Murad Ali Shah said that as chief minister, he had issued orders to the police to take strict measures on the incident.