President Alvi approves 180-day remission for prisoners

  • Reduction of sentences will be applied to life imprisonment offenders.
  • Remission of sentences will not apply to prisoners involved in murder.
  • He approved reduction of sentences under Article 45 of  Constitution.
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved a 180-day remission in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

Reduction of sentences will be applied to life imprisonment offenders.

The commutation of sentences will not apply to prisoners involved in murder, spying, and anti-state activities.

Remission of sentences will not apply to criminals convicted of adultery, theft, robbery, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Criminals committing financial crimes and causing damage to the national exchequer will also not be able to benefit from the reduced sentences.

The reduction in sentence will apply to male prisoners who are above 65 years of age and have served one-third of their sentence.

Remission of sentence will also apply to women prisoners above 60 years of age who have served one-third of their imprisonment.

Persons under 18 years of age who have served one-third of their sentence will also be subject to a reduced sentence.

President Arif Alvi approved the reduction of sentences under Article 45 of the Constitution.

