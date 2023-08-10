President Alvi dissolves NA on PM’s advice

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ali dissolved National Assembly on in the wee hour of Thursday on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz sent the advice to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ali to dissolve the National Assembly tonight, sources said.

The president dissolved the National Assembly under Article 58 of the Constitution. With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government’s tenure ended prematurely.

“The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised,” the article reads.

The cabinet will be dissolved and Prime Minister Shehbaz will remain in office until the caretaker prime minister is appointed.

In case of dissolution of the assembly, according to the constitution, elections have to be held within 90 days.