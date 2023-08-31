Advertisement
President Alvi meets with Dr Nadeem Jan

President Alvi meets with Dr Nadeem Jan

Articles
President Alvi meets with Dr Nadeem Jan

President Alvi meets with Dr Nadeem Jan

  • Both discussed matters relating to national health.
  • President emphasized special focus on breast cancer.
  • He said basic treatment of mental health could be provided.
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Nadeem Jan called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed matters relating to national health in the country.

The president emphasized a special focus on issues of breast cancer, the growing population, and mental health in the country.

President Alvi and the health minister discussed the proposals regarding nutrition, rehabilitation of differently abled persons, and mental and physical weakness among the children.

He stressed the need to provide consultation facilities to improve mental health in the country.

He said the basic treatment of mental health could be provided with the help of modern technology, Artificial Intelligence, and chatbots.

The minister commended the president’s special focus and guidance for the eradication of polio in the country.

President Alvi appreciated the overall services of Dr. Nadeem Jan in the health sector.

