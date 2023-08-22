President approves appointment of PHC chief justice

President Alvi approved appointment on PM advice.

CJ PHC appointed under Article 175 A13 of constitution.

Earlier, Musrat Hilali took oath as judge of apex court.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court(PHC).

The President has approved the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 175 A13 of the Constitution.

On July 7, former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Musrat Hilali, took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court, after which Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

