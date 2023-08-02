President emphasises Muslim world cooperation in S&T

President met with management committee of COMSTECH.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need for enhancing cooperation among the Muslim countries in the fields of science and technology as well as innovations.

The president said this while talking to a delegation of the management committee of the COMSTECH Nobel Festival.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Islamabad Yerzhan Kistafin also attended the meeting.

The committee members briefed the president about the objectives of the Nobel Festival aimed at ensuring access of everyone to education and science.

The Festival is participated by Nobel laureates, scientists and representatives of international organisations.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan said that his country gave special importance to educational cooperation with Pakistan. The establishment of direct aerial linkage between the two countries was welcoming, he added.

The president appreciated the efforts of COMSTECH for enhancing cooperation among the Muslim nations in the field of science and technology.