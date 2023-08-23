President pens letter to CEC Sikandar Raja on election date issue

  • President invited CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting tomorrow.
  • Letter says that the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister.
  • Adds that president is bound to fix a date for elections within ninety days.
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the matter of election date.

The letter invited CEC for a meeting with president either today or tomorrow.

The letter stated that the president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on 09.08.2023.

Further mentions that under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, the president is bound to fix a date for election within ninety days of the date of dissolution of the Assembly.

