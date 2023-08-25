Prince Harry allegedly had no desire to see King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly not planning to meet his father, King Charles, during his upcoming visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex will be leaving Britain without any intention of engaging with the 73-year-old king.

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK is scheduled to attend the Wellchild Awards, during which he will spend time with the winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, creating lasting memories.

A previous report indicated that both King Charles and Prince Harry are looking to reconcile in September.

King Charles is expected to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, coinciding with the end of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.

According to the same source, King Charles has a few days available in London to meet with his son before his scheduled official visit to France on September 20.

The details of the potential meeting are currently being worked out by staff.

