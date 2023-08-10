Prince Harry delivers Big Haz energy in chirpy visit to Tokyo

The recent appearance of Prince Harry in Tokyo for his charitable endeavors has sparked observations of a return to his pre-wedding joyous demeanor, setting him apart from his image in America.

According to insights from expert Daniel Elser, shared on news.com.au, there appears to be a notable shift in perception surrounding the Duke of Sussex. Elser remarked, “It’s a sad reality that we have grown accustomed to the Duke of Dour.”

He continued, “We’ve become accustomed to images of him appearing tense in the company of his formidable US security team, resembling a group with necks nowhere to be seen and arms resembling Christmas hams. These images capture him and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, maneuvering through official engagements stateside.”

Elser further expressed that the public is accustomed to photographs depicting Harry’s resolute stride into UK court buildings, reminiscent of someone entering a gladiatorial arena armed with only a spork.

Adding depth to the narrative, Elser stated, “We’ve also witnessed the duke engaging in TV interviews, where he unveils tender emotional layers and exposes his raw sentiments to awestruck audiences. This has seemingly become a central aspect of his endeavors to earn a living in recent times.”

Elser raised a pertinent question: “The images captured in Tokyo compel us to ponder: if we’ve encountered such a buoyant version of Harry after an extended hiatus, what could this newfound contentment indicate about his promising US career?”

Following his departure from the UK in 2020 alongside Meghan Markle and their son Archie, Prince Harry now resides in California with his family. The change in surroundings seems to have rekindled a cheerful aspect of his personality that had been less visible in recent times.

