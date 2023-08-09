Prince Harry isn’t ‘qualified’ to offer counsel to anyone

Prince Harry’s capacity to provide genuine advice for reconciling family relationships is believed to be minimal, considering his past actions, according to experts.

This cautionary perspective is put forth by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser in her article for News.com.au.

In her analysis, Elser states, “Their lucrative engagements with Spotify and Netflix have either concluded or are reportedly nearing their end, leaving them with just one content deal remaining with Penguin Random House.”

She continues, “Speculation has suggested that Harry might be obligated to dust off his creativity and pen another book – but what subject could he possibly explore that would garner interest?”

Throughout her piece, Elser highlights how Harry lacks qualifications to provide advice on matters concerning family, career, or finances.

Advertisement

She points out, “When it comes to areas where he possesses authority, the topics he could confidently address range from thoughts on Jaeger bombs to his favored chia seed pudding recipe, with tangents encompassing discussions about the finest polo mallets, the merits of linen shirts, and a beginner’s guide to juggling.”

Elser wonders whether Harry could potentially delve into themes like leadership or courage, given his experience with two frontline tours in Afghanistan. However, she notes that such content would appeal to a niche audience.

The assertions presented stem from Elser’s observation that “With no clear trajectory forward, the video released this week and the forthcoming mini-tour signal that Harry and Meghan are reverting to familiar, well-trodden royal territory.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Future monarch Kate Middleton to be ‘amazing’ The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who holds significant value within the...