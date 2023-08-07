Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Effort To Mend Royal Family Feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be putting effort into repairing their relationship with the Royal Family.

Previously, reports suggested that Prince Harry reached out to Prince William via a phone call, seeking a truce and expressing his willingness to “rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves.”

An insider shared that Harry’s intention was to please William and demonstrate their seriousness about returning.

Regarding the upcoming Balmoral get-together, a tradition established by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Sussexes are not expected to attend despite receiving an ‘open invite’ to royal gatherings, according to sources.

An insider revealed, “If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt.”

Daniela Elser suggested that if the Sussexes were to attend Balmoral this year, it could be viewed as a neutral territory without any negative memories attached.

In her piece for News.com.au, Elser stated, “This gathering at Balmoral estate might not look like the worst idea” to ease the ongoing rift.

She emphasized that this could signify a change in tactic, indicating that, at some point, “even if for nothing but pragmatic reasons, some sort of reconciliation or tentative reopening of lines of communication surely has to happen.”

