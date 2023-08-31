Prince Harry recalls his army uniform from time he hung up on it

Prince Harry opened up about a poignant moment when he was asked to retire his military uniform during the third episode of his Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus.

Reflecting on his time in the army, the Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts.

During the episode, Harry expressed, “But, thank you for putting so much into this, right? You did it every day, wearing [a] uniform and for some reason or another, that uniform had to be hung up.”

He continued, “That service that runs in your blood, in our blood, that never leaves the body. It’s there.”

In another part of the series, Harry spoke about his desire to make his family proud. Addressing the competitors of the games, he conveyed, “So when you are out there, kicking ass, trying to win a medal, or just having fun, and making your family incredibly proud…”

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus made its debut on Netflix on August 30. This release precedes this year’s Invictus Games scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

